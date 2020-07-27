Telegram update brings up to 2GB file sharing, profile videos and more

Telegram has actually launched the v6.3.0 update that brings a lot of brand-new functions. It consists of the capability to include profile videos and enhanced PeopleNearby Moreover, you can now share up to 2GB files on the app. It likewise consists of tiny chat thumbnails, group statistics, and more.

Telegram users can now include videos to their profile, rather of a plain fixed image. When publishing a video, users will likewise be offered the alternative of utilizing the app’s media editor to boost the image or include enjoyable animated sticker labels. The media editor has actually likewise been enhanced as it consists of a brand-new “Soften Skin” slider for videos taken with the front-facing cam.

Further, Android Telegram users can now crop and turn videos prior to sending them. New functions have actually likewise been included to the chat screen. Users will now see a small thumbnail when they get media from their buddies. Further, you now have the capability to filter out brand-new Chats from non-contacts by choosing “archive and mute new chats” in the Privacy & & Security settings.

Source: Telegram