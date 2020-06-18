Telegram: Russia lifts ban on private messaging app after it ‘agrees to help with extremism investigations’

Russia has announced it is lifting restrictions on the utilization of the Telegram private messenger app.

The messenger has been officially blocked in Russia’s since April 2018 once the tech company refused to provide security services with backdoor encryption keys.

In reality, Russian authorities struggled to enforce the ban, with Telegram moving to hide traffic behind mobile IP ADDRESS addresses. In often clumsy attempts to block access, regulators wound up switching off large chunks of the net, including banks and even Gmail.

Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not merely the headlines

Earlier this week, it was reported a number of government agencies had asked Roskomnadzor, Russia’s media and internet regulator, to lift the formal ban on the messenger to allow them to use it legally.





On its part, Roskomnadzor said the u-turn was permitted by Telegram’s “willingness” to help their efforts to counter terrorism and extremism.

In early June, Pavel Durov, Telegram’s founder said that his team had developed ways to ‘catch and delete extremist and terrorist content.’

More follows…