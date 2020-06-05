Telegram adds video editor, animated stickers on media and more

Telegram is right back with another cool new update because of its mobile apps. This time they are introducing a new video editor to produce video sharing better.

Just like their fairly comprehensive image editor, the brand new video enables you to adjust a variety of options before you send your video. You may possibly also just allow the app adjust the image quality for you personally automatically. Simple zoom in gesture enables you to frame just the area of the video you want.

Added to the video editor are animated stickers, which enables you to put the stickers that you have on your videos. You can even type text or draw on your video, similar to Snapchat or Instagram.

The animated stickers can now be added to any media that you share within the app, including still pictures.

The update also includes a fresh emoticon based GIF search, which enables you to quickly search GIFs categorized by popular emoticons such as for example thumbs up or eye-roll.

An update to the folders feature enables you to add or remove any chat from the folder by pressing and holding on the chat.

Lastly, for Android users, the app now gets new animations for sending, editing or deleting messages. Cache management and voice messages are in possession of a new UI. The video player is updated to cover up captions and controls quicker. The two-factor authentication screen has also been updated.

The updated Telegram app is now available on iOS and Android.

Source