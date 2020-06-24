Telecaster to run in La Coupe at ParisLongchamp | Racing News

Hughie Morrison is hoping Telecaster can construct on his encouraging Haydock reappearance when he crosses the Channel for the La Coupe at ParisLongchamp.

The four-year-old made a lovely return in his first race because the Coral-Eclipse final July when third to Lord North in the rearranged Brigadier Gerard Stakes.

The winner franked the shape with an emphatic victory in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot final week, a powerful confidence increase for Telecaster’s possibilities on Thursday.

“We are going to France, because I was looking for a mile and a quarter Group Three he could win,” stated Morrison.

“Hopefully the bottom will not be too fast for him. We practically put him in the Prince Of Wales’s, however that might have been a fast sufficient flip round.

“It will likely be fascinating to see how he takes the travelling. He appeared high quality after Haydock, and I did not have any negatives in regards to the run.

“He in all probability would have loved it extra if we had let him roll on. That Haydock race might prove to be higher than the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes.

“He does plenty at home, but hopefully he will come for that run, and I’d be disappointed if he doesn’t.”

Just 5 rivals are set to tackle Telecaster. Among them is Romanciere, educated by Andre Fabre.