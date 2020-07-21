Telecaster team favour York | Racing News

Hughie Morrison remains cautious with travel implications for sole British entry Telecaster in front of the Tattersalls Gold Cup this weekend.

Magical, who numbers last year’s renewal among her five career Group One victories, is one of Aidan O’Brien’s 10-strong contingent of the 21 still easy for Sunday’s Curragh feature.

Both she and Telecaster, however, have alternative week-end assignments – with Magical perhaps set to renew rivalry with Enable in Ascot’s King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes and Morrison admitting a logistical preference for the Sky Bet York Stakes together with his colt.

The Berkshire trainer identified the Curragh race as a potential target for Telecaster, ahead of the coronavirus pandemic precluded its traditional May position in the calendar.

He is reluctant to give up on the Group One but, deterred by the travel arrangements in effect because of Covid-19 restrictions, might settle for York on Saturday.

“I think probably we’ll end up at York,” said Morrison, whose four-year-old was a remarkable Group Three winner at ParisLongchamp last month.

“It’s perhaps not 100 percent satisfactory likely to the Curragh, but it’s really a Group One – and we all wish to those kinds of races.

“We nearly didn’t confirm him for the Curragh, but we just thought we’d have a look.”

At York, that he reasons, he’ll be able to accompany Telecaster for the duration of – unlike in Ireland.

He said: “We’re quite keen for items to change over there really – I’m not specially comfortable with the quarantine rules.

“They’re surmountable, but I do not think any of us is very comfortable handing your horse over to some body you never know. When you don’t know people, it’s difficult to spread messages just as.

“If it was a Group Two, we positively wouldn’t be looking at it. It’s a Group One, out of season as a result – it’s usually in May, and that was our original target all cold weather.

“We were likely to go to Sandown, and then we were likely to go to the Curragh. That was the plan, if everything had opted as we hoped.

“By leaving him in (at the Curragh), we’ve just kept our options open a bit.”

Telecaster could even have found himself facing Magical at Ascot this week-end.

“I think everybody misses the point about the King George,” Morrison added.

“You don’t spend five grand to have a look. If it had been a thousand pounds, we’d have had a look.”

Should Telecaster travel to Ireland after all, he’s sure to handle a significant challenge – from Ballydoyle specially.

Magical leads O’Brien’s squad, and her stablemates among the entries include last year’s Juddmonte International hero Japan, plus 2019 Epsom and Irish Derby winners Anthony Van Dyck and Sovereign.

However, all plus Group One globetrotter Magic Wand and Sir Dragonet could yet visit Ascot.

Irish 2,000 Guineas fourth Armory, Irish Derby second Tiger Moth, Epsom also-ran Vatican City and Royal Dornoch – all three-year-olds – are entered for O’Brien solely at the Curragh.

Joseph O’Brien even offers a strong submit prospect, with Buckhurst, Numerian, Latrobe and Crossfirehurricane.

Dermot Weld has two to pick from in Maria Christina and Search For A Song, winner of last year’s Irish St Leger but pulled up last time out.

Jessica Harrington has also entered two in Mooresbridge Stakes winner Leo De Fury and Ancient Spirit, who finished 2nd in the Meld on his latest run.

Kevin Prendergast’s Madhmoon, who had been second to Anthony Van Dyck at Epsom, might make his seasonal bow, while Ken Condon’s Trais Fluors is also in the mix.