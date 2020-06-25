Telecaster back in the groove with ParisLongchamp win | Racing News

Telecaster secured his first win in over per year as that he claimed a straightforward victory in the Group Three La Coupe at ParisLongchamp on Thursday.

Hughie Morrison’s charge won last year’s Dante Stakes at York but didn’t sparkle in subsequent starts in the Derby and Eclipse, with connections opting to bring an earlier halt to his campaign after that Sandown run.

The four-year-old showed signs of a renaissance when third in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Haydock earlier this month, being beaten only a length and a quarter by subsequent Prince of Wales’s Stakes victor Lord North.

Telecaster showed the benefit of that run in France as he travelled well for the duration of the 10-furlong heat, with Christophe Soumillon happy to sit in third as Diamond Vendome developed a sizeable early lead before that he came back to the field in the straight.

Soumillon waited until the two-furlong point to unleash Telecaster and the New Approach colt responded in style, stretching clear with his rider looking over his shoulder before easing down well before the line.