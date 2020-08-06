Tel Aviv lights up city hall with Lebanon flag after Beirut explosion – Middle East Monitor

The Israeli capital Tel Aviv made a show of solidarity with Lebanon yesterday by lighting up its municipality building with the image of the Lebanese flag, marking a rare break from the recent increased tensions between the two states.

The flag on the city hall followed the catastrophic explosion in Beirut on Tuesday, which rocked the Lebanese capital and destroyed a large section of its port. At least 135 people were killed and over 5,000 were injured in the blast. Around 300,000 of the city’s residents are now homeless as a result of the blast and its shockwave.

“Humanity comes before any conflict,” said Tel Aviv’s Mayor Ron Huldai yesterday, “and our hearts are with the Lebanese people following this terrible disaster.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also made a rare reconciliatory statement towards Lebanon: “On behalf of the Israeli government, I send my condolences to the people of Lebanon. Yesterday, there was a very big disaster. We are prepared to extend humanitarian aid as human beings to human beings.”

Not everyone within Israel has reacted well to Netanyahu’s offer and to Tel Aviv’s display of the Lebanese flag. The Prime Minister’s own son, Yair Netanyahu, tweeted that, “Displaying the flag of an enemy state is a criminal offence!!!!” Israel and…