When International Court of Justice (ICC) Prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, confirmed last December that the Court has adequate proof to pursue a war crimes investigation in inhabited Palestine, the Israeli federal government reacted with the normal rhetoric, implicating the worldwide neighborhood of predisposition and demanding Israel’s ‘right to defend itself.’

Beneath the platitudes and common Israeli discourse, the Israeli federal government understood too well that an ICC investigation into war crimes in Palestine might be rather pricey. An investigation, in itself, represents an indictment of sorts. If Israeli people were to be arraigned for war crimes, that is a various story, as it ends up being a legal commitment of ICC members to collar the wrongdoers and hand them over to the Court.

Israel stayed openly made up, even after Bensouda, last April, elaborated on her December choice with a 60- page legal report, entitled: “Situation in the State of Palestine: Prosecution Response to the Observations of Amici Curiae, Legal Representatives of Victims, and States.”

In the report, the ICC dealt with numerous of the concerns, doubts and reports sent or raised in the 4 months that followed her earlier choice. Countries such as Germany and Austria, to name a few, had actually utilized their position as amici curiae– ‘friends of the court’– to concern the ICC jurisdiction and the status of Palestine as a nation.

Bensouda firmly insisted that “the Prosecutor is satisfied that there is a reasonable basis to initiate an investigation into the situation in Palestine under article 53(1) of the Rome Statute, and that the scope of the Court’s territorial jurisdiction comprises the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and Gaza (“Occupied Palestinian Territory”).”

However, Bensouda did not offer conclusive timelines to the investigation; rather, she asked for that the ICC’S Pre-Trial Chamber “confirm the scope of the Court’s territorial jurisdiction in Palestine,” an extra action that is hardly required because the State of Palestine, a signatory of the Rome Statute, is the one that in fact referred the case straight to the Prosecutor’s workplace.

The April report, in specific, was the wake-up call for TelAviv Between the preliminary choice in December till the release of the latter report, Israel lobbied on numerous fronts, getting the assistance of ICC members and hiring its biggest benefactor, Washington– which is not an ICC member– to bully the Court so it might reverse its choice.

On May 15, United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, alerted the ICC versus pursuing the investigation, targeting Bensouda, in specific, for her choice to hold war wrongdoers in Palestine liable.

The United States slapped unmatched sanctions versus the ICC on June 11, with President Donald Trump releasing an ‘executive order’ that licenses the freezing of properties and a travel restriction versus ICC authorities and their households. The order likewise enables the penalizing of other people or entities that help the ICC in its investigation.

Washington’s choice to perform punitive steps versusthe extremelyCourt that was developed forthe sole functionof holdingwar wrongdoers liable is both outrageous and abhorrent.It likewise exposesWashington’s hypocrisy–the nation that declares to protect human rights is trying to avoid legal responsibility by those who have actually broken human rights.

Upon its failure to stoptheICC legal treatments concerning itsinvestigationofwarcrimes,Israel started to get ready forthe(****************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** ).OnJuly15,Israeli everyday paper,Haaretz,reported about a‘secret list’ that was prepared bytheIsraeli federal government.The list consists of“between 200 and 300 officials”, varying from political leaders to military and intelligence authorities, who go through jail abroad, musttheICC formally openthewarcrimes investigation.

Names start atthe topoftheIsraeli political pyramid, amongst themPrimeMinisterBenjaminNetanyahu and his existing union partner,BennyGantz

The large numberofIsraeli authorities onthe list is a signofthe scopeoftheICC’sinvestigation, and, in some way, is a self-indictment, asthe names consist of previousIsraeli DefenseMinisters–MosheYa’ alon,AvigdorLieberman andNaftali Bennett; existing and previous army chiefsof personnels–AvivKochavi,BennyGantz andGadiEisenkot and existing and previous headsof internal intelligence, the ShinBet–NadavArgaman and YoramCohen

Respected worldwide human rights companies have currently, consistently, implicated all these peopleof major human rights abuses throughoutIsrael’s deadly wars onthe besiegedGazaStrip, beginning withthe so-called‘Operation Cast Lead’in 2008 -9.

Butthe list is even more comprehensive, as it covers“people in much more junior positions, including lower-ranking military officers and, perhaps, even officials involved in issuing various types of permits to settlements and settlement outposts.”

Israel, hence, completely valuesthe truth thatthe worldwide neighborhood still firmly insists thatthe building and constructionof prohibited nestsin inhabitedPalestine,the ethnic cleaningofPalestinians andthe transfer ofIsraeli people to occupied land are all inadmissible under worldwide law and identical towarcrimesNetanyahu needs to be dissatisfied to find out that allof(************************************************************************************************************************************************************************ )’s concessions to Israel underTrump’s presidency have actually stopped working to modifythe positionofthe worldwide neighborhood andthe applicabilityof worldwide lawin any method.

Furthermore, it would not be an exaggeration to argue thatTelAviv’s post ponementof its strategy to unlawfully annex almost a 3rdoftheWestBank is straight connected totheICC’sinvestigation, forthe addition would have entirely preventedIsrael’s pals’ efforts targeted at avoidingtheinvestigation from ever occurring.

Whilethe universe, specificallyPalestinians,Arabs and their allies, still anxiously wait forthe decision bythePre -TrialChamber,Israel will continue its obvious and hidden project to daunttheICC and any other entity that intends to exposeIsraeliwarcrimes and to attemptIsraeliwar wrongdoers.

Washington, too, will continue to aim to make sureNetanyahu,Gantz, and(***************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )“200 to 300” otherIsraeli authorities never ever see their dayin court.

However,the truth that a“secret list” exists is a sign thatTelAviv comprehends that this age is various which worldwide law, which has actually stopped workingPalestinians for over70 years, may, for when, provide, nevertheless a little stepof justice.

