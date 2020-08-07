Tektrum Rugged Portable 1500w/3000w Power Source Station, Silent Gas Free Generator, 600Wh/50Ah Battery, 12V/AC/USB Outputs, Charge Solar/Wall/Car -for Emergency- Plug-N-Play (50w Solar Panel)



This Item Includes One (1) 1500W Power Station with 50W Solar Panel; One (1) User’s Manual. Product Description: This Tektrum solar high-efficiency power station generates free electricity by charging under sunlight during daytime for use of electronic appliances. Wall charger is also included for charging power station by standard AC power from wall in case the sunlight is not available. Just plug the power cord your electronic appliance into the AC outlet of the built-in AC inverter. Or just plug in the cigarette lighter plug power cord of your electronics to the built-in cigarette lighter socket with DC 12v Output. Or charge your smartphone, tablet, or any other USB powered devices via the built-in USB port. This simple all in one unit is ready to be used out of the box. It is plug-n-play. No assembly required. The built-in 50AH deep cycle AGM battery is safe and maintenance free. There is no spills, no leaks, no water to check. Solar expansion terminals are included for expanding with additional solar panels if more power is required in the future. A pair of 25-ft long solar extension PV cables are included for extending the distance connecting solar panel if it is needed. This solar power station is perfect for homes and apartments use. The unit is perfect for backup power in any emergency or blackout. It can be used indoors. It is also great for camping and outdoor events because it is very portable. Typical wattages of various appliances: Aquarium = 50–1210 Clock radio = 10 Clothes washer = 350–500 Electric blanket (Single/Double) = 60 / 100 Fans Ceiling = 65–175 / Window = 55–250 / Furnace = 750 / Whole house = 240–750 Personal computer – CPU – awake / asleep = 120 / 30 or less Monitor – awake / asleep = 150 / 30 or less Laptop = 50 Radio (stereo) = 70–400 Refrigerator (frost-free, 16 cubic feet) = 725 Televisions (color) 19″ = 65–110 27″ = 113 36″ = 133 53″ – 61″ Projection = 170 Flat screen = 120 VCR/DVD = 17–21 / 20–25

Utilize free energy from sunlight to power up/charge window air conditioner, mini fridge, washer, TV, computer, cooker, coffee maker, cooler, portable vacuum, fan, laptop, cell phone, ipad, camera; Energy efficient 50 WATT 12v solar panel allows fast charging of the power station; Built-in 50AH deep cycle AGM battery – Safe and maintenance free, no spills, no leaks, no water to check

Built-in 1500 Watts AC inverter (3000 peak surge power) with AC outlet to power appliances; Built-in cigarette lighter socket allows to power up your electronics via DC 12v Output; Built-in USB port allows to charge your smartphone, tablet, or any other USB powered devices; Pre-assembled all in one solar cube is ready to use out of the package – plug-n-play

Triple charging sources available – solar panel or wall charger or car cigarette lighter socket; Wall charger is included for charging power station by standard AC power; Battery level indicator monitors the battery capacity and voltage – easy reading with LED back light digital display

Solar expansion terminals are included for expanding with additional solar panels if more power is required; 25-ft long solar extension cables are included for extending the distance connecting solar panel if it is needed

Built-in battery expansion port allows chaining multiple power stations to increase the power and runtimes, or adding extra auxiliary batteries to meet your most demanding power needs; Hold-down straps for station box is included for easy-carry; Rugged and portable power station; Station box dimensions: 16″L x 10″W x 11.5″H