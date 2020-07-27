Tekken 7 PS4 – PlayStation 4 Standard Edition



Love, Revenge, Pride. Everyone has a reason to fight. Values are what define us and make us human, regardless of our strengths or weaknesses. There are no wrong motives, just the paths we choose to take. Experience the epic conclusion of the Mishima clan and unravel the reasons behind each step of their ceaseless fight. Powered by Unreal Engine 4, TEKKEN 7 features stunning story-driven cinematic battles and intense duels that can be enjoyed with friends and rivals alike through innovative fight mechanics.



Seamless Story Experience – Hollywood-like, over-the-top cinematic action sequences blend flawlessly into fierce battles

The Final Chapter of the Mishima Blood Saga – Tekken 7 represents the final chapter of the 20-year-long Mishima feud

Roster of Over 30 Playable Characters – Select characters from an impressive roster of fan-favorites and all-new fighters, each with a distinct set of deadly techniques, martial arts moves and combos

Street Fighter Cross-Over Character – Street Fighter’s Akuma flawlessly transitions into the 3D space and joins the fray in an epic franchise mash-up complete with all his shoto-style moves