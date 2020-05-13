Tekashi 6ix9ine’s attempt to donate $200,000 to No Kid Hungry rejected

But the charity rejected it.

“We are grateful for Mr. Hernandez’s generous offer to donate to No Kid Hungry but we have informed his representatives that we have declined this donation,” the company claimed in a declaration sent out to CNN. “As a child-focused campaign, it is our policy to decline funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values.”

CNN has actually connected to representatives for Hernandez for remark.

Hernandez just recently postured on his validated Instagram account holding heaps of cash money.

“DESCRIBE ME IN ONE WORD,” he created in the subtitle of the image.

He was released last month from a government jail 4 months prior to he scheduled to have actually finished his 2-year sentence.

The rap artist was permitted to total his sentence in your home after his lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, suggested that Hernandez’s bronchial asthma made him prone to the coronavirus.

Hernandez was punished late in 2015 after begging guilty to bills associated to gang task in NewYork He was granted a reduced sentence after he accepted government detectives as well as notified on his previous gang affiliates.
Since venturing out he has reportedly made quite a bit of cash withthe release of his new song, “Gooba.”

Hernandez relatively was looking to hand out several of his cash.

“During this pandemic I understand we have nurses and frontline Hero’s who risk there life daily to save others. But NEVER forget the children & families who depend on OUR PUBLIC schools for daily meals and nutritions to keep our future leaders growing to their best potential,” Complex reported he created in a because removed Instagram article.

“To every influencer out there REMEMBER if you are blessed GOD gave you that blessing not just for YOU but also TO HELP OTHERS GOD FIRST.”

CNN’s Dakin Andone as well as Gregory Lemos added to this record.

