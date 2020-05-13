Tekashi 6ix9ine’s attempt to donate $200,000 to No Kid Hungry rejected

But the charity rejected it.
“We are grateful for Mr. Hernandez’s generous offer to donate to No Kid Hungry but we have informed his representatives that we have declined this donation,” the company claimed in a declaration sent out to CNN. “As a child-focused campaign, it is our policy to decline funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values.”
CNN has actually connected to representatives for Hernandez for remark.
Hernandez just recently postured on his validated Instagram account holding heaps of cash money.
“DESCRIBE ME IN ONE WORD,” he created in the subtitle of the image.
The rap artist was permitted to total his sentence in your home after his lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, suggested that Hernandez’s bronchial asthma made him prone to the coronavirus.
Hernandez relatively was looking to hand out several of his cash.
“To every influencer out there REMEMBER if you are blessed GOD gave you that blessing not just for YOU but also TO HELP OTHERS GOD FIRST.”