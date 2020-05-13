Tekashi 6ix9ine tries to give $200G to No Kid Hungry, gets rejected

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine can’t even donate $200,000.

The Brooklyn convict — who was discharged from jail on racketeering raps a month ago due to the coronavirus pandemic— wanted to give away donation to the nonprofit No Kid Hungry, only to have the organization didn’t accept the offer, as indicated by reports Tuesday.

“@nokidhungry rather take food out the mouth of these innocent children I never saw something so cruel,” said on Instagram.

A re for No Kid Hungry said, “We are grateful for Mr. Hernandez’s generous offer to donate to No Kid Hungry, but we have informed his representatives that we have declined this donation.”

“As a child-focused campaign, it is our policy to decline funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values.”

Tekashi was condemned to two years in a correctional facility after turning government snitch on some pack buddies while conceding his job in a series of thefts and shootings.

He’ll be serving the remainder of his time under the house arrest, subsequent to being discharged in the midst of the pandemic.