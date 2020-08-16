Tekashi 6ix9ine ROBBED At Gunpoint In Los Angeles?! — Security Team Denies Incident

Tekashi published a video of himself in what seems downtown Los Angeles, distributed cash to the less lucky, and surrounded by his security team.

It appears if he was the victim of any type of violent incident, he would not be back on the streets holding heaps of money. “IN THE HOOD OF LOS ANGELES THIS IS MY CITY AND I LOVE IT I TAKE OF MY PEOPLE,” he captioned the video.

In the video, Tekashi winds up tossing a lot of $100 costs onto the ground– and pandemonium occurs. A couple of lots individuals can be seen contesting the cash that is laying on the ground.

Take a take a look at the video, and you be the judge!!