Tekashi 6ix9ine Links Up with Akon for ‘Locked Up’ Part 2

Tekashi 6ix9ine discovered himself his first musical ally exterior of jail — and it is already proving to be fruitful … with a remix on the horizon that’ll get your 2000s style buds tingling.

The rapper simply posted a video of himself with none aside from Akon, and it seems just like the 2 of them laid down a brand new monitor that is truly an oldie, solely refreshed with T69’s personal verse. Yes, we’re speaking Akon’s iconic tune, “Locked Up,” which now options Tekashi.

You can hear a little bit of Tekashi’s bars — he raps about feeling remorse and attempting to strike the perfect deal attainable for himself by way of his attorneys … and likewise eager to see his daughter once more. Here’s the factor although … 6ix9ine remains to be caught on his trolling methods (sorta) ‘trigger whereas he teased the monitor, he solely promised to completely launch it if he racked up 100okay feedback.

He writes, “100,000 comments if you want this 🧡❤️💚💛💜💙🖤🤍LOCKED UP PART 2 IM ON ALBUM MODE 💿💿💿 THIS ALBUM GOING CRAZYYYYYYY 🔥🔥🔥 @akon.” Something tells us he’ll get these feedback. The publish already has 2 million-plus views, and it went up lower than an hour in the past.

It’s attention-grabbing … Akon appears to be the primary rapper to hop on the prepare and get within the studio with the rainbow-haired MC — which is REALLY colourful proper now. We’d heard from a number of totally different artists over the previous yr or so on whether or not anybody would work with him once more.