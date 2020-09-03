Tekashi 6ix9ine Admits To Having ‘Physical Fights’ With Baby Momma In New Interview

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is raising eyebrows in his very first significant interview considering that his release from home arrest, and his exceptionally questionable past habits now comes front and center as soon as again.

The 24-year-old entertainer got honest about his rough relationship with the mom of his 4-year-old child Saraiyah in a sit-down profile with the New York Times that was released on Wednesday.

In the interview, the embattled recording artist attended to the claims of abuse initially made by Sara Molina (Saraiyah’s mom), and eventually confessed to violent physical contact in the past. Not keeping back and obviously unconcerned about outing himself as part of the violence, the Trollz rap artist stated (listed below):

“We did have physical fights. I admitted to all that.”

Wow …

Now, the rap artist did clearly state “no, f**k no” when asked if he still believed it was all right to “put your hands on a woman,” so there’s some development there, it would appear. But still …

Interestingly, it ends up that 6ix9ine is really regretful for what he did, if just due to the fact that he now is concerning terms with how he will discuss it to his child as she matures and understands more about her father’s past. He likewise declared he’s asked forgiveness to the individual that …