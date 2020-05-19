Tekashi 6ix9ine accuses Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber of buying No.1 spot. Billboard explains why that’s not true

The rapper posted a video Monday on his verified Instagram account wherein he alleged that the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 could be bought.

The rapper believes his track ought to due to this fact be within the prime spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, however that place went to “Stuck With U,” whereas his “Gooba” got here in at No. 3.

“In an effort towards transparency regarding the Hot 100’s chart rules and tabulation process — and the calculations that go into the determinations of its final rankings — Billboard wanted to clear some things up regarding this week’s chart, and the stats accumulated by the two singles that marked its highest debuts,” the piece learn.

“Gooba” is Tekashi 6ix9ine’s first single since being released last month from a federal jail 4 months earlier than he was as a consequence of have accomplished his two-year sentence. He had pleaded responsible to expenses associated to gang exercise in New York and was granted a reduced sentence after he cooperated with federal investigators and knowledgeable on his former gang associates.

The rapper claimed in a video he posted Monday that Billboard not solely undercounted what number of streams his track obtained, but additionally that he and his workforce performed an “investigation” that discovered six bank cards had been used to buy downloads of “Stuck With U” to fraudulently inflate the success of the one.

“When we asked where was those six credit cards linked to, Billboard said we can’t disclose that information,” Tekashi 6ix9ine claimed in his video.

Grande shot again in a prolonged assertion on her official Instagram account, writing, “I would like to address a few things which i don’t usually do (i don’t give my energy to drama or strange accusations normally but this has gone a little too far.”

“My fans bought the song. JUSTIN’S fans bought the song,” the assertion learn. “OUR fans bought this song (never more than four copies each, AS THE RULES STATE).”

Bieber, who shares administration with Grande and is a longtime buddy of hers, known as the allegation of utilizing a number of bank cards to buy the duet a “lie” on his Instagram Stories.

“The rules are clear. One credit card can buy max 4 copies,” Bieber’s assertion learn. “Anything over that the entire amount gets thrown out. Nielsen checks this and found all our sales were legit because our fans are amazing and bought them.”

The singer additionally known as out Tekashi 6ix9ine for naming Grande and not him in his preliminary video.

“This is my song with Ariana Grande and I’m honored to work with her to help raise money for a great cause,” Bieber wrote. “If [you’re] gonna say her name make sure you say mine because it’s our song.”

The rapper posted a second video wherein he careworn he believes Grande is proficient however in contrast his impoverished background along with her having been a Nickelodeon star.

“@arianagrande All I’m saying is I worked super hard to make it out of Brooklyn NY,” he wrote within the caption of his video. “I speak for the millions of kids who aren’t as fortunate as you.”

He additionally posted a photograph of him holding bank cards, writing, “Don’t worry we going #1 next time @billboard.”

Billboard stated in its piece that it really works to ensure gross sales of songs are legit.

“Billboard and Nielsen Music/MRC Data conducts audits on all sales reported with access to purchase-level detail, and works with data partners to recognize excessive bulk purchases and remove those units from the final sales total,” the story learn. “All titles this week, as in every week, were put under the same scrutiny. (Billboard has reached out to Fame House/Bravado, retailer and reporter of director-to-consumer sales, for further comment about the sales data provided for “Stuck With U.”)”

Tekashi 6ix9ine to date has by no means peaked greater than the No. Three spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

He hit #Three with “FEFE” that includes Nicki Minaj & Murda Beatz in 2018, #12 with “Gummo” in 2017, and #25 with “STOOPID” in 2018.

CNN has reached out to reps of Tekashi 6ix9ine for touch upon Biillboard’s response.