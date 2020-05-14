Teixeira upsets Smith to cap UFC’s 2nd Jacksonville show

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The promotion returned to motion final Saturday with UFC 249 after an eight-week hiatus. The UFC established in depth protocols for well being and security in its return, and veteran fighter Jacare Souza was pulled off final weekend’s show after he examined constructive for COVID-19 together with two cornermen.

The second show went off with no constructive COVID-19 take a look at, and extra masks have been seen on UFC personnel inside and outdoors the cage Wednesday. Middleweight Karl Roberson’s bout with Marvin Vettori was scrapped when Roberson was hospitalized in a single day after he fell in poor health, however the sickness was associated to his weight minimize and never coronavirus, in accordance to the UFC.

The UFC’s third show in Jacksonville is Saturday evening on ESPN Plus, headlined by veteran heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris.

The UFC hopes to start holding battle playing cards again house in Las Vegas later this month, however is ready for clearance from the Nevada Athletic Commission.

The 40-year-old Teixeira (31-7) was shockingly dominant in his fourth consecutive victory. He took management with strikes within the second spherical, and nearly completed Smith a number of occasions whereas dominating the following two rounds.

Teixeira lastly ended it 1:04 into the ultimate spherical, incomes his first stoppage by punches since 2017.

“It’s not how hard you hit,” Teixeira stated. “It’s how hard you get hit and keep coming forward. … The guy hits like a truck, but I moved my head a lot. I trained so hard.”

Smith (33-15) was within the cage for the primary time since he had to battle an intruder in his household house in Nebraska final month. He misplaced an in depth battle to Jon Jones for the sunshine heavyweight title final yr, and Teixeira was superior after the opening minutes.

Smith appeared to be battered past restore by the tip of the third spherical, however his nook declined to cease the battle after the third or fourth rounds. His nook didn’t cease the battle even when Smith instructed them: “My teeth are falling out.”

The 38-year-old Rothwell (38-12) punctuated his 50th skilled bout with a back-and-forth assembly with Saint Preux (24-14), a former mild heavyweight title contender who moved up to heavyweight after shedding three of his previous 5 fights. Rothwell improved to 2-2 since getting back from a two-year doping suspension.

Dober (23-9) is a coaching teammate of Justin Gaethje, who received the UFC interim light-weight title with an electrifying stoppage of Tony Ferguson in UFC 249.

Dober lived up to Gaethje’s customary with an thrilling efficiency capped by a collection of dynamic strikes to power a stoppage of Hernandez (11-3).

“Coming from a muay thai background, I had trouble fighting guys who constantly moved,” Dober stated. “I wasn’t trying to hit hard. I was just trying to hit often. The more times you touch a guy on his chin, the more likely he’s going to fall over.”

Andrei Arlovski, the UFC’s 41-year-old profession chief in heavyweight victories, received a call over Philipe Lins for his second victory in seven fights.

Earlier, Ricky Simon picked up the largest win of his UFC profession with a split-decision victory over veteran Ray Borg. The flyweights punctuated their energetic battle with loads of good-natured trash discuss, which was audible on the tv broadcast from the in any other case quiet area.