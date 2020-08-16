Teentumn 30oz Sport Water Bottle with Time Markers, Large Durable Gym Plastic Bottle Tritan BPA Free for Fitness, Outdoor Enthusiasts, Leakproof



Teentumn 30oz Portable Water Bottle



Did you know that drinking water could be a lifesaver?

Pure, Clean drinking water does so much to keep your body running smoothly.

Find out how to staying hydrated helps protect your health…

Whether your friend loves camping, cycling or outdoor activities, or your fitness conscious spouse hits the gym regularly, Teentumn 30oz plastic portable bottle is the best present idea you can think of!

Keep Track of Your Water Consumption



Teentumn Plastic Water Bottle with Time Marker provides an easy way to remind you of drinking enough water.

The first glass and the last glass of water during one day is not included in the Time Marker

Please do not forget to drink your first glass of water after you wake up to hydrate your body after a long night’s rest

Please Drink your last glass of water an hour before bedtime to aid in the cell renewal process during your sleep.

Anti-Dust and Avoid Spills



The silicone ring on the twist lid and silicone gasket on the flip-up lid prevent leaking; the locking ring keeps the lid secure.

This leakproof and dust-proof lid helps maintain fresher, more delicious tastes that are free of road dirt or grime while running, cycling, or hitting the trails.

A Hassle-Free Experience



How to Use?

Step 1: Flip down the top latch.

Step 2: Press the button with your thumb.

Step 3: The lid pops open and enjoy.

Step 4: Lock up the latch to keep the lid well in place.

Filter for Fruit Infuser

The removable filter prevents ice cubes and tea bags from being swallowed. It is an excellent fruit infuser, can add lemon, blueberries, watermelon, grape, melon, strawberry or mint etc.

Clean it with the Attached Cleaner

A Sponge Cleaner is included in the box.

The wide mouth is designed to be easier for cleaning. Please wash all parts in warm soapy water before first using.

