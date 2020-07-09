Teens discover couple’s bodies in bags while filming TikTok videos in Seattle

The two victims, Jessica Lewis, 35, and Austin Wenner, 27, were shot days earlier, based on the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. A member of family said both had dated for years.
Authorities taken care of immediately the scene after receiving the call of a suspicious bag on the beach. A second bag was located in the water, the Seattle Police Department said in a statement.
Seattle Police Detective Mark Jamieson confirmed that the TikTok video wasn’t posted until the following day.
“We’re glad the video is out there. We spoke to the people involved and they corroborated some of the information,” Jamieson said. “The kids found bag on beach, it smelled, they called 911. … Officers got out there in about an hour and a half, and then officers did further investigation and then discovered that it was probably remains and called the detectives and the Medical Examiner’s Office.”
Lewis was a mother of four and she’d dated Wenner for eight years, her aunt, Gina Jaschke told the affiliate.
“They were just nice normal people,” she said. “Nobody deserves what happened to them.”
