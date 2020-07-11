Teens cause $10k damage breaking into new $1.1m Arizona home

Around 100 teenagers broke into a new $1.1million Arizona home to have a July 4 party, leaving a staggering $10,000 worth of damage within their wake.

The luxury property was trashed, with alcohol thrown up the walls, staging furniture destroyed and the hallway flooded when one culprit allegedly organized a keg party over Snapchat and swarms of young revellers descended on the spot.

Shocking footage shows the partygoers chucking straight back drinks and smoking within the home in the highly aspirational area of North Peoria, after they smashed a window to make their way inside.

Realtor Jim Conway slammed the ‘entitled’ partygoers who that he caught dancing on your kitchen island and spraying beer over the walls of the for-sale house.

‘It’s aggravating. After all, I was not scared, I was mad. I’m just sick of this entitlement. This is not their property,’ Conway said.

The partygoers are seen beyond your property in in the highly aspirational area of North Peoria

The sprawling five-bed home (above) was trashed by the teenagers throughout the July 4 party

The realtor, who also built the sprawling five-bed home, told AZfamily.com that he received a phone call at around 1:30 a.m. from the friend asking if that he was having a party at the home.

Conway said that he drove to the property and was instantly faced with chaotic scenes, with around 10 teens and lots of cars beyond your front.

‘There was (sic) maybe 10 people in leading yard and cars kept coming in. There were cars in front of me pulling in, cars behind me pulling in,’ that he said.

Conway said he confronted among the young men in the front yard and asked him the thing that was happening.

‘At first I just looked right at him, I’m like, “hey what’s going on?” And these were like, “It’s a party!” I had my phone, I picked my phone up and I said, “right on, smile!” And he turned and ran,’ Conway told AZfamily.com.

The carnage escalated when Conway went inside and found around 100 people dancing on tables, smoking cigarettes and marijuana, and throwing drinks everywhere.

Furniture was damaged and turned over, water was running down the hallway from the bathroom . and the ground and walls were covered in alcohol, Conway said.

‘It was total chaos. All the furniture was turned over. They had overflowed the toilet so there was water running down the hallway.

‘There were girls dancing on the kitchen island. There was a keg on the island these were dragging around,’ that he said.

‘They were throwing most of the staging furniture around. Just damage every-where. A lot of beer and liquid all over the walls.

‘The entire house, the floor was just thick with sticky, syrupy beer and alcohol or whatever that was. There were plenty of limes for reasons uknown.’

Conway shouted for all to leave and the swarm of teens ran to the entranceway, allegedly knocking him over within their flight.

Things turned dangerous when some revellers then began firing bullets into the air outside.

According to the house listing, the blissful luxury home boasts five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a large island kitchen

It also comes with a master retreat complete with a freestanding soaking tub (pictured), his and her sinks, and a custom walk-in closet

The luxury kitchen before the revellers broke in. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into the incident

‘I witnessed and watched four to five guns leave car windows and just start firing in the air,’ Conway said.

‘It’s a little bit beyond breaking in and having a party.’

Once the partygoers dispersed, Conway said he was then up against a massive clean-up operation, which took a lot more than two days.

Staging furniture used to help sell the property was destroyed or stolen and the place was trashed.

In total, the damage has set Conway straight back around $10,000.

‘Once you obtain the initial cleanup, then you’re like – oh that is chipped, oh that’s broke, oh it has got a large scratch about it,’ Conway said.

Conway shared the shocking pictures of the party and the aftermath on his Facebook page and filed a complaint with the Maricopa County Sheriff.

According to the house listing, the blissful luxury home boasts five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a large island kitchen.

It also features a master retreat detailed with a freestanding soaking tub, his and her sinks, and a custom walk-in closet.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has launched a study into the incident.

No arrests have been made.