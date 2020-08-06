Teens arrested with AK47 at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida

Three teenage young boys have actually been arrested after unintentionally going into President Donald Trump’s Florida resort with a packed AK47 attack rifle.

A chase started after Palm Beach cops tried to approach their cars and truck, which was parked near the president’s Mar- a-Lago club.

The young boys, aged 15, leapt a wall while leaving and were later on discovered concealing on the residential or commercial property.

Mr Trump was not there at the time and the resort is present closed.

Police spokesperson Michael Ogrodnick informed AP News that the young boys were discovered parked about 2 miles (3 kilometres) from the club, and got away when officers approached to check. The young boys later on saw cops carrying out a different traffic stop outside the resort and mistakenly believed it was an obstruction established to capture them.

According to a cops report, they then left the cars and truck and got away into the club. They presumably discarded a knapsack consisting of the crammed semi-automatic rifle and a 14- round publication on a seawall at the residential or commercial property.

“They had no idea where they were,” Mr Ogrodnick stated, including that they were fortunate that Mr Trump’s household was not there, as they may otherwise have actually been shot by the Secret …