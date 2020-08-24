Teens 4 Equality rally expresses frustration over new protest law

NASHVILLE,Tenn (WTVF)– Dozens of individuals took over the streets in downtown Nashville to protest a new law that will increase charges versus demonstrators.

The rally, arranged by Teens 4 Equality, marched from the Bicentennial bells, to Legislative Plaza, and ended at the Capitol.

Governor Lee signed into law on Thursday an expense that allows for stricter penalties for protestors who camp on state residential or commercial property.

Camping on state residential or commercial property, which was formerly a misdemeanor, will now be categorized as a Class E felony punishable by one to 6 years in jail. Convicted felons likewise lose the right to vote and bring a weapon.

In addition, marking federal government residential or commercial property with chalk is now criminalized also.

“It’s starting to feel like they are trying to hush us and silence us from raising awareness,” organizer Rienne Hill stated. “That’s not going to happen.”

Hill states this is her very first time at a protest this year, however it definitely will not be her last.

She is among the latest members of Teens 4 Equality.

Demonstrators that become part of individuals’s plaza camped at the Capitol for more than 60 days prior to this expense passed. They have actually because been required to move.