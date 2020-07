BOSTON (CBS) – It took seven hours, but a group of teenagers reeled in a prized fish off the coast of Maine earlier this month.

Martin Scanlan, 16, Griffin Buckwalter, 16, and Wyatt Morse, 17, caught a 700-pound bluefin tuna off the coast of Portland following an extended fight.

The group had cameras rolling while they meticulously reeled in the fish.

After the 7-hour fight, the group brought the tuna to shore and a seafood distribution company in Portland purchased it for $2,000.