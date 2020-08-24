Teenagers find ‘treasure’ trove of 1,100-year-old coins in Israel

Written by Oren LiebermannJack Guy, CNN

Two Israeli teenagers on summer season break uncovered a trove of hundreds of gold coins that date from 1,100 years back.

The stockpile, buried in a clay container, was found at a historical dig in Yavne in main Israel , stated the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) on Monday.

Robert Kool, a coin professional with the IAA, stated the coins go back to the end of the 9th century when the area was under the control of the Islamic Abbasid Caliphate, a dynasty which ruled an area from modern-day Algeria toAfghanistan The coins– 425 in all– were made of pure 24-karat gold and weighed 845 grams (1.86 pounds).

“With such a sum, a person could buy a luxurious house in one of the best neighborhoods in Fustat, the enormous wealthy capital of Egypt in those days,” stated Kool.

The haul consisted of pieces of gold dinars cut to be utilized as little modification. Credit: Robert Kool/Israel Antiquities Authority

The teenagers, who were participating in pre-military nationwide service, at first believed they had actually discovered some really thin leaves buried in a container.

“It was amazing. I dug in the ground and when I excavated the soil, saw what looked like very thin leaves,” Oz Cohen, one of the youths who discovered the coins, stated in a declaration.

“When I looked again I saw these were gold coins. It was really exciting to find such a special and ancient treasure.”

Finding such a big cache of gold coins is extremely uncommon, stated the directors of the excavation website, considering that gold was …