Teenagers ‘bash a senior cop and steal his phone and police badge’ outside McDonald’s 

Three teenagers have now been charged within the alleged assault and mugging of a senior police officer outside a McDonald’s restaurant on Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

Police were called to the fast-food franchise in Warriewood at about 11pm on Friday following reports a large band of teenagers were causing a disturbance inside, which allegedly included smoking and swearing.

Officers began to usher the group outside but it’s so-called a chief inspector, who was simply attempting to proceed five teenagers, was knocked to the floor and assaulted.

One of the teens allegedly stole his police badge and yet another took his phone, which had fallen out from his pocket.

‘He was … viciously attacked, that he was thrown to the floor, his shirt was ripped,’ Assistant Commissioner Mark Jones told reporters on Saturday.

Police allege the group then escaped on foot.

Video footage of the alleged incident was shared to social networking and showed the band of youths in a have a problem with the officer, The Daily Telegraph reported.

One of the teenagers is heard screaming about the police officer’s badge number whilst the group allegedly pull and push at the inspector.

After the group allegedly fled, police started to search the encompassing area with the assistance of the Dog Unit and Traffic and Highway Patrol Command.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested after a foot pursuit on Walsh Street, North Narrabeen, soon after 1am on Saturday.

A second 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were then arrested at a home in North Narrabeen at about 3am.

A fourth teenager, 16, was arrested in Warriewood at about 4.30am.

They were all taken up to Manly Police Station.

One of the 17-year-olds was fundamentally released pending further investigation, while the three remaining teenagers were charged with affray, use offensive language in/near public place, and resist or hinder police officer in the execution of duty.

The two younger boys were also charged with assault police officer in execution of duty without actual bodily harm. One of them was also charged with steal from anyone.

They have all been refused bail before a scheduled appearance in a kids’ court on Sunday.

The chief inspector sustained minor injuries in the tussle, police said.

A constable active in the foot pursuit suffered head and knee injuries and was taken up to hospital but has since been released.