Teenager woke up to find her friend raping her after a fight with boyfriend

A youngster woke to find a friend raping her after she requested to keep with him following a fight with her boyfriend.

The man, now 20, fronted Brisbane District Court on Wednesday and pleaded responsible to two counts of rape.

The court docket heard in February 2018 the 17-year-old lady and had gone to keep with the person, then 18-years-old, and woke up simply earlier than midnight to find him on prime of her.

The lady pushed the person off her and rushed out of the Beaudesert, Queensland home following the assault, in accordance to The Courier Mail.

The court docket heard that after the assault the lady fell pregnant, however didn’t have the kid.

Judge Vicky Loury stated the sufferer nonetheless doesn’t know if it was the assault that led to the being pregnant.

‘She feels sick by what you probably did to her and has nightmares,’ Judge Loury stated.

Prosecutor Malcolm Harrison stated the person had disturbingly ‘boasted’ to his mates that he had digitally raped the lady after which raped her whereas she slept, however later denied it.

The man’s defence barrister stated this was the person’s first offence and stated he had a tough upbringing.

He additionally stated it was his shopper’s first sexual expertise – which Judge Lowry famous was ‘regarding’ that he had chosen somebody who had not given consent.

The man was sentenced to five-and-a-half years jail however shall be eligible for parole in February 2022.