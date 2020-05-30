Teenager set fire to kitten’s head with blow torch after argument with pet’s owner

A teen from Florida has been arrested, after allegedly throwing a burning cereal field at a kitten.

William Carr, an 18-year-old from Milton, Florida, was arrested on Friday and charged with animal abuse, in accordance to the Pensacola News Journal.

Mr Carr met an unnamed girl at a residence in Milton on Friday, to assist paint the within of a home, in accordance to the arrest affidavit.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not simply the headlines

The girl introduced two grownup cats and a kitten with her, however bought into an argument with Mr Carr in some unspecified time in the future in the course of the day.

After the argument escalated, Mr Carr threatened to burn the girl’s cats and proceeded to put the kitten right into a black bucket outdoors the residence.

Read extra

The 18-year-old then allegedly set a cereal field on fire with a blowtorch, and threw it into the bucket and onto the kitten’s head, in accordance to the paperwork.

It was confirmed that the kitten was not significantly harm within the incident, however had its whiskers singed.

The police had been known as and Mr Carr was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail on Friday, with a $5000 (£4057) bail set.

Mr Carr was launched on Friday, however a courtroom date for his subsequent listening to has not but been confirmed by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.