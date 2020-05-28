Teenager rescued trying to take tiny boat between New Zealand North and South Island | New Zealand

A teenage boy has been rescued by New Zealand police after crusing greater than 100km between the South and North Islands in the midst of the night time in a steel dingy.

The 18-year-old set off from Kenepuru Sound on the northern tip of the South Island round 10pm on Wednesday night time, police stated in a press release.

The teenager was travelling in a motorised steel dingy, and sailed solo throughout Cook Strait to Mana Island off the coast off the North Island, the place his boat broke down and he referred to as the harbourmaster for assistance on Thursday morning, not sure of his precise location.

Police have been ready to to geo-locate him from his cellular phone, and despatched a rescue group to his location, about 12km west of Mana Island, the place a Westpac helicopter flying above directed police to his precise location.

Police discovered the boy “in a reasonably good condition, slightly cold but not hypothermic “ and took him to shore for assessment.

Senior sergeant Dave Houston said Cook Strait is a dangerous stretch of water and the teenager made a lucky escape, as usually only much bigger boats with experienced sailors attempt the crossing.

“If it wasn’t for him ringing and us being able to locate him from his phone data it could have been a very different outcome,” Houston stated.

“The battery on his cell phone was becoming flat. If we didn’t have the mobile locate we would have had a massive search. The mobile locate, literally saved his life.”

Cook Strait is notoriously tough and harmful, and passengers travelling on the Interislander ferry continuously expertise extreme sea illness, or have their passage cancelled due to inclement circumstances.

Police stated the circumstances in a single day have been “rough” for a small dingy and whereas the person wore a life jacket, he had not checked the climate circumstances and was not an skilled seaman.