Teenager removed from graduation ceremony over face mask

A York teenager is sharing his story after he was informed to eliminate his face mask throughout his high school graduation story. 18- year-old Dean Holmes was dropped in York Catholic High School authorities minutes prior to he was to stroll throughout the aisle of Saint Jo’s to get his diploma since his mask read,”Black Lives Matter” Holmes informs WGAL News 8 that in the beginning, “The school tried to say that no one can wear masks, but other students clearly did.”Holmes had actually gotten here to Saint Jo’s he stated he currently had his mask on. He invested a long time outside with his good friends prior to strolling into the church which’s when he states he was dropped in a school authorities and informed to take it off.The school had actually decided to bypass masks, offering each trainee with a face guard. The school states there was likewise a letter sent out to moms and dads prior to the ceremony where there was no reference of trainees being needed to look for authorization to use amask Two graduates asked for to use face masks in addition to their face guards and were permit to use their unmarked masks throughout the ceremony.When we asked Holmes how it made him feel, he informed us, “I don’t know what to do right now. I’m so mad. I can’t believe they just did that to me and they put my health at risk.”Holmes’ dad, John, feels the school’s actions were unneeded and …

