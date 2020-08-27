Teenager in Wisconsin shootings charged with six criminal counts: complaint By Reuters

2/2
©Reuters A male with a gun raises his hands up as he strolls towards lorries throughout a demonstration following the authorities shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black guy, in Kenosha
(Reuters) – Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who was jailed in connection with shootings in Wisconsin that resulted in the death of 2 individuals and injury of another, has actually been charged with six criminal counts, according to the criminal complaint divulged on Thursday.
The charges versus Rittenhouse in Kenosha County consist of very first degree negligent murder in the death of Joseph Rosenbaum and very first degree deliberate murder in the death of Anthony Huber, according to the complaint.
