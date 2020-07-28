Teenager carrying RIFLE sparks primary school lockdown

A teenager carrying a weapon has actually stimulated a lockdown at a New South Wales primary school on Tuesday afternoon.

Students and instructors were safeguarding inside Beckom Public School in the NSW Riverina area as cops protected the location following a call at about 1.30 pm.

A young male was seen walking the border of the school premises carrying a rifle, according to the DailyTelegraph

Police officers jailed the male upon coming to the school, which teaches trainees from kindergarten to grade 6.

The weapon was taken and the jailed male is helping cops with their examination into the occurrence.