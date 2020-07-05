Tragedy as teenage reveller, 18, dies after falling from a fence while trying to climb into a nightclub
- Teenager died after trying to scale a fence to get into popular Brisbane nightclub
- The 18-year-old’s dead human body was entirely on Sunday at midday in Fortitude Valley
- Police believe he was scaling a fence behind the club trying to get in on Saturday
A teenager was found dead after falling while trying to scale a fence to get into a popular nightclub.
The 18-year-old was found dead behind Birdees nightclub in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley at about midday on Sunday.
Emergency crews rushed to the laneway off Gipps Street where in actuality the body was found with severe head injuries.
Police say the teenager was scaling the fence as he was trying to get into the nightclub and backpackers hostel.
Birdees took to Facebook on Sunday to announce they would maybe not be opening the club.
‘Please be aware that Birdees will not be opening tonight, Sunday 5th July,’ they wrote.
‘This is in response to a tragic event that occurred close to the venue yesterday evening and out of respect to the families of those involved.’
A report is being prepared for the coroner.
