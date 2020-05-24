Teenage killer, 19, found dead in his prison cell after he was jailed for beating angler to death

A teenage killer has actually been found dead in his prison cell after he was found guilty of beating an eager angler to death with a slab of timber while he was on a summertime fishing expedition.

Lenny Crawt, that was 17 at the time of the murder in July 2016, was jailed for the murder of Scott Wilkinson, 48, in March in 2014.

Crawt as well as his sibling, Shane, that was 16 at the time of the event in Walton- on-Thames, Surrey, were jailed for life for the murder as well as their relative, Charlie Smith, 24, was jailed for 13 years for murder.

Lenny Crawt, 19, was 16 when he, his sibling as well as his relative viciously assaulted Scott Wilkinson, 48, while he was on a fishing expedition in Walton- on-Thames, Surrey

The unwell triad beat Mr Wilkinson to death with a slab of timber at Donkey Island in July 2016

Staff found Crawt, 19, dead in his cell at Aylesbury Young Offenders Institution, Buckinghamshire, at around 5.30 get on May 16 while executing regular checks.

The death is being dealt with as non-suspicious.

A prison solution speaker, as reported in The Sun, claimed: ‘HMP Aylesbury detainee Lenny Crawt passed away on 16 May.

‘As with all fatalities in safekeeping there will certainly be an independent examination by the Prisons as well as Probation Ombudsman.’

Mr Wilkinson was delighting in a fishing expedition on Donkey Island, near his residence in Walton- on-Thames, Surrey, when he was killed.

After his companion left, Scott was assaulted by the triad of young goons – that were the only other individuals camping on the little island.

The wicked gang punched, kicked as well as stabbed Scott prior to wrecking his head in with an item of timber, triggering deadly head injuries.

Staff found Crawt dead in his cell at Aylesbury Young Offenders Institution, Buckinghamshire, (envisioned) while embarking on regular checks early in the early morning on May 16

Lenny’s sibling Shane, 19, (left) was likewise jailed for life for Mr Wilkinson’s murder as well as the siblings’ relative Charlie Smith, 24, (right) was found guilty of murder

During the test the court listened to exactly how Shane as well as Lenny Crawt as well as their relative Charlie Smith had actually been camping on the island also.

Smith, of no set house, as well as his relatives left to neighboring Grovelands Park, as well as satisfied a gang of young people they understood.

According to Surrey Police, among the 3 claimed ‘I would not state anything if I was you due to the fact that we eliminated a person tonight.’

Smith informed a traditional buddy that he was on the run ‘for murder’.

Judge Johnathan Black claimed: ‘The 3 of you left the island without examining exactly how terribly he was pain as well as without notifying the emergency situation solutions,’ claimed the court.

‘He was positioned right into the River Thames as well as left to pass away alone as well as without succour.’

All 3 of the unwell triad refuted their participation in the angler’s death – which documents from a heart screen he put on recommend did not take place up until 3 hrs after the attack on the evening of July 272016

In court they released what is called a ‘competitive support’, condemning each various other for the murder.