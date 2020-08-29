Teenage Girl Was Stabbed To Death Trying To Break Up Fight That Started On Facebook, Mom Says – CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)— A high school sophomore was stabbed to death in Englewood today, while her mom stated she was trying to separate a fight.

As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, we have actually discovered all of it started on social networks.

On Thursday night, Area One investigators spoke with member of the family lots of who saw theattack Wednesday night It is thought authorities have a concept who lags the stabbing, however there were no arrests Thursday night.

It was a fatal result to what started with an argument on Facebook.

Erica Blackhawk, 15, was a young and active teen, stated her mom, Natasha Jenkins.

“She’s always smiling – a very good person,” Jenkins stated.

Yet Wednesday night, as Erica checked out household in Englewood, her mom stated difficulty brought up on the block at 74th Street and Parnell Avenue.

“Erica was not fighting,” Jenkins stated. “She was trying to break up the fight.”

It was a fight that Jenkins stated started a couple of weeks back on Facebook, and whatever words were composed online triggered a group to come to your home.

“They came in cars – several cars,” Jenkins stated.

We are informed as much as 5 girls leapt out of those automobiles. They started combating member of the family.

“Erica wasn’t the only person stabbed,” Jenkins stated. “It escalated pretty quick.”

Yet, the Hyde …