Teenage boy is fighting for his life after being attacked by a shark near Coffs Harbour

Jackson Delong
A teenage boy is in a critical condition after that he was attacked by a shark near Coffs Harbour. 

The shark attack took place at Wooli Beach on the NSW North Coast on Saturday.  

The 16-year-old boy is believed to have suffered serious injuries and is being treated at the scene by emergency services. 

NSW Ambulance have been contacted for comment. 

More to come.  

