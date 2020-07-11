Teenage boy is fighting for his life after being attacked by a shark near Coffs Harbour and sustaining ‘serious injuries’
A teenage boy is in a critical condition after that he was attacked by a shark near Coffs Harbour.
The shark attack took place at Wooli Beach on the NSW North Coast on Saturday.
The 16-year-old boy is believed to have suffered serious injuries and is being treated at the scene by emergency services.
NSW Ambulance have been contacted for comment.
