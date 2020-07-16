Marmots are large ground squirrels, a type of rodent, that have historically been connected to plague outbreaks in the spot.

Tests confirmed the teenager had contracted bubonic plague and authorities imposed quarantine measures in the Tugrug district of Gobi-Altai province.

The quarantine, which began on Sunday, will run until Saturday, and authorities have already isolated 15 those who came into experience of the teenager. All of these are healthier.

Rodents would be the main vector of plague transmission from animals to humans, however the disease can be passed on through flea bites or from person to person.

Plague killed around 50 million people in Europe throughout the Black Death pandemic in the Middle Ages, but modern antibiotics can avert complications and death if administered quickly enough.

Bubonic plague, which can be one of plague’s three forms, causes painful, swollen lymph nodes, along with fever, chills and coughing.

Mongolia has recorded 692 cases of marmot plague from 1928 to 2018. Of those, 513 died of the disease, comparable to a mortality rate of just over 74%.

Earlier this month, two other people tested positive for bubonic plague in the neighboring province of Khovd, prompting warnings from officials in nearby Russia.

Officials from Russia’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food told citizens in the border area not to hunt marmots or eat marmot meat, also to take preventive measures against insect bites.

The Russian Embassy in Mongolia cited Sergei Diorditsu, a World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Mongolia, who reportedly said the province sees seasonal outbreaks of the plague, according to Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti.

“There are natural foci of plague in Mongolia and the disease is spread by tarbagans (Mongolian marmots),” the embassy said.

“The problem is that local residents who, despite all prohibitions and recommendations of local authorities, continue to hunt them and eat them, as this is a local delicacy.”

Authorities in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia also confirmed an incident of the plague in the city of Bayannur, northwest of Beijing, on July 7, in line with the state-run Xinhua news agency.

In 2019, a few in Mongolia died after eating a raw marmot kidney, triggering a quarantine that left several tourists stranded in the region.

Last week, a squirrel in the usa state of Colorado tested positive for the plague.

The US reports up to a few dozen cases every year, in line with the Centers for Disease Control. Two people died in Colorado from the plague in 2015.

The plague has made a comeback, and the World Health Organization has categorized it as a re-emerging disease.

Anywhere from 1,000 to 2,000 people get the plague every year, in line with the WHO, but that estimate does not account fully for unreported cases.