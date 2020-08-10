Teen who shared photo of packed high school hallway says she’s receiving threats

North Paulding High School sophomore Hannah Watters informed CNN she and her friends and family have actually been receiving screenshots of group talks with threatening language versus her.

One message stated “I know where this girl lives,” she stated. Other threats consisted of, “We’re going to jump every girl named Hannah in the tenth grade,” and, “Hannah is going to have a rough day at school on Monday,” Hannah informed Boris Sanchez Sunday night on CNN’s “Newsroom.”

The teen stated she comprehends why individuals are upset however stated she shared the photo since she seemed like it was the best thing to do.

“I feel like a lot of teachers have my back because they know how dangerous it is going to school. But I know that a lot of the kids that I go to school with, I’ve already gotten backlash for it, threats and things like that,” Hannah stated. “I know I’m doing the right thing and it’s not going to stop me from continuing doing it. But it is concerning, especially since it’s a lot of the people I go to school with, people I’ve known for years now, that are threatening me.”

School is closed after trainees test favorable Last week, the high school in Dallas, Georgia,– about 40 miles from Atlanta– drew in across the country attention since of Hannah’sphoto The viral image revealed trainees in a crowded school hallway with couple of noticeable masks. The school district resumed classes August 3. Hannah formerly informed CNN she shared the photo since she was worried for the security of her schoolmates and school …

