Teen Who Recorded George Floyd Video Traumatized from Backlash

The lady who captured the dying of George Floyd by the hands of Minneapolis police on video just isn’t in a superb area proper now … and it is all due to hate she’s receiving on-line.

17-year-old Darnella Frazier tells TMZ … she is totally traumatized after recording the officer utilizing his knee to suffocate George. Odd as it’d sound, Darnella tells us lots of people have criticized her for doing nothing greater than shoot the encounter.

She says folks on social media are telling her she ought to have completed extra to assist George, like bodily step in and intervene. While that emotion could be comprehensible, it is probably not a sensible notion for an African-American teenager.

Not simply that, however of us are accusing Darnella of solely posting the video for “clout” or consideration, and presumably a payoff. She’s vehemently refuted that.

She’s additionally been dealing with a media frenzy surrounding her video — coping with reporters, and an onslaught of consideration. And, after all, simply witnessing George’s dying first-hand has scarred her as effectively, we’re informed.



Darnella’s mom tells us her daughter was merely out making a retailer run, and by no means ought to have skilled this, together with the nasty aftermath. She’s involved going ahead as a result of she says Darnella already suffers from social nervousness.

However, Mom believes her daughter was the place she wanted to be — so as to seize the tragic occasion and share it with the world. To that time, with out Darnella’s video, we would not know what actually occurred.

As for these saying she ought to have completed extra. Keep in thoughts, she and a number of other others on the scene shouted for a number of minutes on the officers … pleading with them that George was dying.