Teen Who Recorded George Floyd Video Getting Psychological Help

The woman who captured George Floyd‘s killing by Minneapolis PD officers on video is getting by the trauma of the ordeal because of remedy and a change of surroundings, whereas remaining an vital a part of the case … TMZ has realized.

We broke the story … 17-year-old Darnella Frazier says she’s completely traumatized after recording the incident during which officer Derek Chauvin used his knee to suffocate George, largely as a result of she’s been the goal of unfair criticism and backlash because the video acquired launched.

She’s additionally been going through a media frenzy — coping with reporters and an onslaught of consideration — and, after all, there’s the trauma of simply witnessing George’s loss of life firsthand.

Darnella’s legal professional, Seth B. Cobin, tells us that she and her household are now not staying at her home in South Minneapolis, which is actually across the nook from the scene the place Floyd was brutally killed.

We’re instructed the household determined to relocate to an undisclosed spot — police weren’t concerned — to take away themselves from the fixed consideration and strangers coming to their door.

Darnella’s neighborhood has understandably develop into a flashpoint for Minneapolis protests, so the household felt it was greatest to get away from that for now.

Cobin tells us Darnella’s additionally begun seeing a therapist who makes a speciality of trauma, and it is working for her. Otherwise, she’s holding her thoughts busy together with her college work.



Facebook/ Darnella Frazier

As for her position in Floyd’s homicide case … Darnella — alongside together with her mom and Attorney Cobin — met with investigators from the FBI Civil Rights Divison and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Saturday to present them her assertion.

Cobin says it was a vital step for them to talk to the principle witness, and Darnella is doing her half. Cobin says, “It’s not an easy story to tell. You’re going back to that place in your head and that’s not an easy way to go back. It was emotional for her to recount her story, and for all of us to hear it.”

Darnella’s cellphone was taken to a criminal offense lab to allow them to extract the unique video and use it as proof in Chauvin’s trial. We’re instructed investigators try to get in contact with different witnesses seen or heard in her video, as properly.