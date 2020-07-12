Teen surfer dies in suspected shark attack in Australia

“Several board-riders came to his assistance before the injured teen could be helped to shore. First aid was rendered for serious injuries to his legs and despite CPR efforts to revive him, the 15-year-old died at the scene,” police said.

Beaches in the location including Wooli, Diggers Camp and Minnie Water have already been closed. Police are investigating the incident. This was Australia’s fifth fatal shark attack this season.

Last week, a 36-year-old man in the Australian state of Queensland died after being attacked by a shark while spearfishing.