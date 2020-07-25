Teen Stabbed During Argument Following Car Crash In Brooklyn – CBS New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)— A teen was seriously harmed in a stabbing early Saturday early morning in Brooklyn.

Police stated the 19- year-old victim entered into an argument with another male following a car mishap right before 2 a.m. on Fourth Avenue in Sunset Park.

It occurred after the teen and his daddy exchanged info with 2 individuals in the other car, according to the NYPD.

The teen and his daddy left, however went back to the scene to challenge a few of the info they were provided, cops stated.

An argument occurred, which intensified and caused the stabbing, according to cops.

The teen was required to the health center in severe condition.

Police stated the suspect left the scene.