Teen Soccer Player Scores Final Goal At Own Funeral, Powerful Video

A teenage soccer player in Mexico allegedly murdered by police scored the last goal at his own funeral Friday … and the video of it’s going to bring you to tears.

The powerful scene all went down in Oaxaca … where teammates made a decision to honor their fallen 16-year-old friend by setting him up for just one last shot attempt.

Check out the clip, the boys positioned his casket so they really could redirect a soccer ball from it … when the ball slid at night keeper to the makeshift goal — things got emotional.

All of his teammates surrounded the casket, hugged it and sobbed uncontrollably.

Sports reporter Guillermo Schutz posted the vid to social media … captioning it in Spanish, “In Oaxaca, this is how they bid Alexander a final goodbye, the 16-year-old teen murdered by municipal police. His friends honor him with one last goal. We’re all crying.”

The footage was so touching … even former UCLA hoops star Lorenzo Mata had to share with you it on Twitter.

Powerful stuff.

#RIP



