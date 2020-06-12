Teen Soccer Player Scores Final Goal At Own Funeral, Powerful Video

Breaking News

A teenage soccer player in Mexico allegedly murdered by police scored the last goal at his own funeral Friday … and the video of it’s going to bring you to tears.

The powerful scene all went down in Oaxaca … where teammates made a decision to honor their fallen 16-year-old friend by setting him up for just one last shot attempt.

Así despiden en Oaxaca a Alexander, el joven de 16 años asesinado por policías municipales. Sus compañeros lo honran con su último gol. Todos estamos llorando. pic.twitter.com/1hbhyl5Mt6 — Guillermo Schutz (@memo_schutz) June 12, 2020

Check out the clip, the boys positioned his casket so they really could redirect a soccer ball from it … when the ball slid at night keeper to the makeshift goal — things got emotional.

All of his teammates surrounded the casket, hugged it and sobbed uncontrollably.

Sports reporter Guillermo Schutz posted the vid to social media … captioning it in Spanish, “In Oaxaca, this is how they bid Alexander a final goodbye, the 16-year-old teen murdered by municipal police. His friends honor him with one last goal. We’re all crying.”

The footage was so touching … even former UCLA hoops star Lorenzo Mata had to share with you it on Twitter.

Powerful stuff.