Teen soccer player killed by Mexico police ‘scores’ final goal from coffin

His friends mobbed his wooden coffin this week after kicking a ball off it and bouncing it into the goal so that he could score one final time, Reuters reported.

MEXICO RECORDS MORE CORONAVIRUS DEATHS PER DAY THAN IN UNITED STATES

Before his funeral, they set up the casket and the goal on a plaza pitch where that he used to play.

Alexander was shot in the head by a police officer Tuesday night in a incident still under investigation. Born in North Carolina, he had been living with his mother in Acatlan de Perez Figueroa, a town in southern Oaxaca state.

“We came in a caravan from town, with the support of all the people, who told us to keep going,” said Teodoro Martínez, the boy’s father. “We are not going to give them much time to get to the bottom of this.”

Martinez flew from North Carolina without a visa to attend his son’s funeral, and now fears he may have the ability to return.

MEXICO CANCELS SOCCER SEASON BECAUSE OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

About 300 people attended his emotion-charged funeral Thursday.

Alexander and yet another youth who had been wounded were in several about nine young people once the shooting happened, the Associated Press reported.

Reached by phone Thursday, an area police officer who would identify himself only as the “commander” said that the teens on motorcycles failed to take a look at a checkpoint.

CLICK HERE TO HAVE THE FOX NEWS APP

Oaxaca state prosecutor Ruben Vasconcelos said Thursday that “the police talk about it being an accident … but we don’t believe that.” He said that he expected the officer in custody to be taken before a judge on murder charges.