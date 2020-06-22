Teen Sisters Killed In Freak Hammock Accident

This is such a sad story.

Two young sisters, Scout and Chasey Scaravilli, 14 and 12 years old respectively, were killed last week in a incident involving a hammock outside their house in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

The girls were apparently lying together in the hammock, which was associated with a tree on one side and a brick pillar on one other. Unfortunately the pillar had not been as strong as it appeared — it collapsed, pulled by the string right on top of them.

Related: Vanessa Bryant Welcomes New Puppy For First Father’s Day Without Kobe

The girls were taken off beneath the bricks and taken fully to a nearby hospital but sadly passed on hours afterwards June 14.

One could know the way someone could be wracked with guilt within the incident, but thankfully their father isn’t facing that additional torture. JJ Scaravilli told local NBC affiliate WKYC:

“I don’t blame anybody, I don’t blame myself, I don’t blame those girls. I looked at it 100 times. I never thought a brick pillar would come down like that — it was never in my mind.”

The sisters are survived by JJ, their mother Heidi, and their younger twin sisters Coco and Cassidy.

In Scout and Chasey’s obituary, their mother described them as “close as any sisters could be.” Scout was remembered as a “selfless, nurturing ‘second mother’” who brought the family together. Chasey was called a “firecracker” and a “creative and magical soul.”

Younger sister Cassidy recalled sneaking in to Chasey’s closet because she “had the best style,” while Coco said of Scout:

“I’ll always remember that Scout had a beautiful face, but also a beautiful soul.”

According to the obituary:

“Scout, 14, and her sister Chasey, 12, spent their last moments together cuddling side by side on a breezy springtime evening. And while they are no longer physically with us, everyone who knew them knows that their spirits could never be diminished. … Scout and Chasey cared deeply for everyone they knew, and their parents take comfort in knowing that they will always be wrapped in each other’s arms.”

Heartbreaking.

A socially-distant Celebration of Life ceremony was held in memory of the sisters over the week-end. In lieu of flowers, the Scaravilli family asked that donations be made to the Scaravilli Memorial Fund at Hathaway Brown School, the all-girls private school attended by both Scout and Chasey in Shaker Heights, OH.

Their father summed up the increasing loss of his daughters by saying:

“They were charming. They were sweet. They were powerful. They were adored.”

We can’t imagine exactly what a devastating loss this should be. We’ll be keeping the Scaravilli family in our thoughts.