Teen says Uber driver tried to kidnap her, took her to hotel near MIA – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) – An Uber flight to the fitness center took a scary turn for a South Florida teen after, she stated, she was captured in a possible kidnapping effort and wound up miles far from her house.

The teen and her sis shared the rideshare scare with 7News on Sunday.

“Once we got to the highway, I started freaking out,” stated the 16-year-old woman.

She asked 7News not to program her face or usage her name.

That’s due to the fact that she thinks her driver tried to abduct her throughout a Friday flight.

“We started going the wrong way, and I started to realize, and when I said anything in the Uber, he wouldn’t answer me,” she stated.

The 16-year-old says she was attempting to get a trip to United States 1 Fitness in North Miami.

Instead, she stated she wound up on a drive-through in Hialeah.

“My doors were on child lock, so I couldn’t open them,” she stated.

The Uber driver ultimately brought her to the Miami Princess Hotel, simply a couple of blocks far from Miami International Airport.

“I saw another man with money in his hand, and he came close to the car, and then the driver got out, and he opened the door for me and asked me to go with him,” she stated.

Hotel monitoring cams recorded the Uber flight bring up to the hotel.

The driver opens the traveler door and he and the 16-year-old make their method …