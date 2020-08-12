Teen Restaurant Hostess Allegedly Attacked By Patrons Who Refused To Follow COVID-19 Protocols (Video)

No one should have to suffer through something as awful this just for doing their job. Period.

Kelsy Wallace, a 17-year-old hostess at a Chili’s restaurant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was allegedly attacked by a group of patrons after she refused to seat the large party of 13 together in accordance with the company’s current COVID-19 policies.

Related: California Cops Under Fire For Pulling Guns On Black Teens Who Were Victims

According to local news affiliate WBRZ, the incident went down over the weekend on Sunday at the Chili’s on Constitution Avenue. Wallace said she informed the diners about their restaurant’s policy and sat six of them down at one table:

“My general manager tells us we’re not supposed to sit a table over 6 because of the coronavirus.”

The teen said that she could not seat the rest of the party at another table because there were still more than six people left, and the group became increasingly upset. Wallace said once she tried to get her manager involved to diffuse the situation, she was attacked.

Describing the sequence of events, as well as her assailants, she reportedly told Baton Rouge Police officers who later responded to the scene: