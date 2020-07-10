Teen Recovering From Coma After Being Struck By Lighting On Soccer Field (Video)

Just a later date in the merciless s**tstorm that is 2020…

A teenage soccer player is in a medical facility fighting for his life after that he was struck by a lightning bolt on a soccer field earlier in the day this month in Moscow, and the horrifying nature moment was caught on camera.

According to TMZ, 16-year-old Ivan Zaborovsky was warm up for exercising around the penalty box when — out of nowhere — a bolt of lighting struck him, causing him to collapse on the field.

Related: Man Critically Injured After Firework Explodes In His Hand

Trainers, teammates, and coaches ran to his side instantly afterward and the athlete was soon transported to a local hospital. Reports say the footballer went in to a coma and suffered serious burns, but note that Ivan’s family is optimistic he’ll make a recovery.

Apparently, the teen’s father has since spoken to the club Ivan plays for and said the athlete’s “eyes are reacting, he is answering commands, his return to the team is positive, he will play.”

Well, that’s very good news — since the footage of the incident is pretty damn terrifying (below):

Момент удара молнии ⚡ На сегодня состояние стабильное, кардиограмма в норме, сильные ожоги на месте входа и выхода разряда молнии. Угрозы жизни, по словам врачей, нет.#знамятруда #ореховозуево pic.twitter.com/nfJIvjKYaC — Znamya Truda FC 🚩 (@ZnamyaTrudaFC) July 6, 2020