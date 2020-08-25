The Teen Mom household is growing!

As we formerly reported, Chelsea Houska is anticipating her 4th kid, making this her 3rd with hubby Cole DeBoer! The 28-year-old made the statement to her Instagram at the time, composing:

“One more DeBoer! Coming early 2021 ?”

But as fans of the hit MTV series understand, the star left to a rocky start. Thankfully, she has her fairy tale ending now– and she’s not the only one!

Ch- ch-check out updates from Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, and more (listed below):

CLICK ON THIS LINK to see “Teen Moms Who Got Their Happily Ever Afters!”

CLICK ON THIS LINK to see “Teen Moms Who Got Their Happily Ever Afters!”

CLICK ON THIS LINK to see “Teen Moms Who Got Their Happily Ever Afters!”

CLICK ON THIS LINK to see “Teen Moms Who Got Their Happily Ever Afters!”

CLICK ON THIS LINK to see “Teen Moms Who Got Their Happily Ever Afters!”

[Image via Cole DeBoer/Maci Bookout/Catelynn Lowell/Instagram]