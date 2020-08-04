Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth To Baby Number 4!

Kailyn Lowry is now a mother of 4!

The Teen Mom star brought to life her baby young boy on Thursday, with the kid coming at 8 lbs., 15 oz. and 22.5 inches long, per E! News The 28- year-old gushed to the outlet about his arrival, sharing:

“No name yet but we are all healthy and so in love. I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now.”

Lowry hasn’t shared any other information since yet, keeping mum on social networks, too.

Related: Katherine Schwarzenegger Is “Ready To Pop”– But Is Still Being Active!

Fans of hers may remember she didn’t discuss who the dad is when revealing the pregnancy. In an in-depth Instagram post back in February, she composed:

“We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon. I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant and it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way.”

Kailyn’s caption developed into an include for Peanut app, where she meant an absence of assistance throughout this pregnancy: