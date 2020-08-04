Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth To Baby Number 4!

Kailyn Lowry is now a mother of 4!
The Teen Mom star brought to life her baby young boy on Thursday, with the kid coming at 8 lbs., 15 oz. and 22.5 inches long, per E! News The 28- year-old gushed to the outlet about his arrival, sharing:
“No name yet but we are all healthy and so in love. I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now.”
Lowry hasn’t shared any other information since yet, keeping mum on social networks, too.
Related: Katherine Schwarzenegger Is “Ready To Pop”– But Is Still Being Active!
Fans of hers may remember she didn’t discuss who the dad is when revealing the pregnancy. In an in-depth Instagram post back in February, she composed:
“We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon. I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant and it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way.”
Kailyn’s caption developed into an include for Peanut app, where she meant an absence of assistance throughout this pregnancy:
” @Peanut has actually been a fantastic assistance for me considering that I discovered I was pregnant once again. Going through queasiness and early morning illness while attempting to keep the news a trick can be rather separating. There are a lot of valuable …