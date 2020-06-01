Teen Mom Star Mackenzie McKee’s Husband Josh FINALLY Responds To ‘Close Cousin’ Cheating Accusations!

Josh McKee is uninterested in all of the dishonest allegations towards him, apparently!

The Teen Mom star has clapped again at some very public accusations of infidelity thrown his method by spouse Mackenzie McKee. As you could recall, a number of weeks in the past, the MTV momma posted an emotional message to Facebook calling out Josh for his obvious extracurricular actions. And now, the s**t is hitting the fan!

Related: Mackenzie Finds Strength From Mother’s Note Found After Untimely Death

Over the weekend, the 26-year-old father of two posted his personal cryptic response to Mackenzie’s claims, sharing a message and picture unfold for his followers that included this quote (beneath):

“Better worry about your own sins, cause God ain’t gonna ask you about mine.”

Whoa! So… does that imply what we predict it means about Mackenzie?? Or is Josh simply making an attempt to troll?!

As you possibly can see within the submit itself (beneath), he additional busted again on the Teen Mom world with a caption studying “I’m just here for the comments,” as if to stir the pot as a lot as potential:

Hmmm… it actually makes you surprise what else is perhaps occurring, doesn’t it??

Fans are doing a double-take now, too — not simply due to Josh’s submit right here, however due to one thing he later wrote within the remark part in response to a fan. Claiming it “is not a one-sided ball game,” the embattled child daddy obtained fully cryptic with this response:

“People, I’ve been through the ringer being on that damn show, this is nothing new to me. I get it you all are pissed at the fact of what you read on the internet or seen on TV. Ok? But if you are going to come at me with what little you all really know, know your damn facts! And know that this is not a one sided ball game.”

Soooooo inform us extra, Josh!!!

The accused cheater didn’t cough up any additional information, however the submit and remark had been at the least sufficient to get followers chatting about what he might presumably imply. Are we taking a look at a double-infidelity state of affairs or one thing?! Let’s hope not. An eye for an eye fixed makes the entire world blind, in spite of everything…

Related: Maci Bookout Under Fire From Fans Over ‘Very Strict’ Diet For 11-Year-Old Son

Followers will recall Josh’s alleged affair was made a lot worse by the truth that it was reportedly with Mackenzie’s “close cousin,” so the betrayal was doubled within the eyes of the Teen Mom star. To make issues even worse, this complete drama began simply weeks after the loss of life of her mom. Not precisely an excellent time to pile on some relationship drama…

And this isn’t the primary trace of hassle for the pair, both. The couple was estranged from one another way back to 2016 — in the course of Mackenzie’s third being pregnant. They briefly break up up final August, too, after Mackenzie claimed she noticed Josh kissing one other girl in a Texas bar. Eventually, they reconciled after that brouhaha, although now Mackenzie claims she’s completed for good. Guess we’ll see about that…

What do U make of Josh’s clap again on the infidelity accusations right here, Perezcious readers??? Sound OFF along with your tackle the endless Teen Mom-ma drama down within the feedback (beneath)…